McDaniel College awarded 368 bachelor’s degrees during the college’s 153rd undergraduate Commencement ceremony on May 20. Local bachelor’s degree recipients included: Joseph Roth of Ocean View, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science; and Sarah Aleman of Millsboro, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology. Aleman also was named a College Scholar.
McDaniel College awarded a total of 649 master’s and bachelor’s degrees during the college’s 153rd Commencement on May 20. Commencement speaker for the undergraduate ceremony was Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and bestselling author Bob Woodward. The 368 bachelor’s degree recipients hailed from 21 states, as well as the District of Columbia, and 10 countries.
Academic honors given at graduation include summa cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.9 or higher, magna cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89 and cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 to 3.69.
