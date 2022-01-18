Southern Sussex Rotary recently announced its first annual Moving Forward Scholarship Program. It will become available to any person seeking assistance in training in any vocation to improve skill levels.
“We believe that career advancement and career change can occur anytime in life,” representatives said. “If you believe that you would be suited for any service industry or skilled trade and have not pursued that because of related cost, we may be able to help.”
Scholarships for a variety of skilled trade and technical programs, including plumbing, construction, HVAC technology, welding, mechanics, cosmetology and beauty, culinary arts and others, are being offered.
Beginning in January, the club will begin accepting applications from residents in the club’s service area.
“If you have had a vision or desire to advance your career, here is your chance. If you have been working in a trade and are seeking a higher skill level, we can help. At 40 years of age and if you have said either, ‘I should have pursued a career in HVAC, or if only I had focused on becoming a barber,’ then we think we may be able to help.”
The Rotary Club is a worldwide service organization that represents every occupation. In each club, members work together to improve quality-of-life issues, such as clean water, housing and food security.
At a recent meeting, members noted that many of the business in the area were needing employees, and unlike some retail jobs, many positions require higher skill levels. For example, a CDL license is needed transport products, and there are technical trade certifications needed to wire a new home. Today, many of those vacant positions can’t be filled. Members asked themselves how the Rotary Club can help bridge things for the unskilled to reach higher positions of employment.
“Not everyone goes to college and not every job requires a degree. Every task assigned by an employer does require a skill level to accomplish it. Some positions allow advancement through on the job training. You can start as a carpenter’s helper supplying materials to roofer, but the roofer has a higher knowledge to prevent the roof from leaking. The same is true for masons, plumbers, electrical, HVAC, and at some point OJT stops and a state license is required. We often have the desire for skilled training but lack the financial ability. The Southern Sussex Rotary has decided we can help with your advancement or even a complete life change.”
Those whose training requires advanced certifications can get help. If the skill has a Level 1, Level 2 and a Master level, then Rotary can help with a vocational scholarship to accomplish that vision. Beginning in January, the club is accepting letters of interest. To submit an application request, mail it to: Southern Sussex Rotary, Attention Scholarship, P.O. Box 92, Selbyville, DE 19975. Questions may be directed to Steve Cropper at (302) 381-6005 or by email at southernsussexrotary@gmail.com.
The Southern Sussex Rotary meets on Thursdays at Doyle’s restaurant, 38218 Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) in Selbyville.