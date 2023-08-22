Each year, members of the Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club participate in a number of fundraising projects to support community initiatives and the presentation of annual Moore-Eschenbach Gallery scholarships. Scholarships are presented to students from the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, recognizing those who have completed the first year of nursing school and are ranked in the top three, academically, within their class.
This year, the Rotary Club awarded scholarships to these nursing students from Beebe’s School of Nursing: Emily Rudis of Milford, Alexis Porohnavi of Georgetown and Gracie Brewster of Selbyville.
Scholarships were presented by Jeff Kitchen, Rotary Club president, and Tracy Bell, program coordinator at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing.
The Rotary Club also awards an annual scholarship to a student from Cape Henlopen High School. Scholarships are presented each year in memory of Ed Moore, Sam Eschenbach and Dr. William Gallery, who were once active local Rotarians.
Proceeds from the Rotary Club’s Flags for Heroes Memorial Day event, as well as the publication of the “Great Walks & Trails in Sussex County Guidebook” supported this year’s scholarship program.