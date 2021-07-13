Madison Rogers of Millsboro is one of more than 1,200 students to celebrate their graduation in May during two days of commencement ceremonies at Shenandoah University. Students either graduated in May 2021, December 2020 or August 2020.
Shenandoah University was established in 1875 and is headquartered in Winchester, Va., with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. The university has nearly 4,000 students in more than 200 areas of study in seven different schools. For more information, visit su.edu.