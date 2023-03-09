Melissa Bleile, instructional technology specialist for the Indian River School District, remembers that when she started with the school system eight years ago, there were only eight robotics teams in the entire district.
Last weekend, at the regional VEX IQ Robotics competition hosted by the school system at Indian River High School, 36 local elementary school teams and six local middle school teams qualified to compete. The students moved their robots through a series of tasks, including removing disks from their towers and sliding them across a goal zone to collect points.
“It is awesome for the kids to work together to gain points on the floor or moving their disk targets under the bar,” said Bleile. “We are looking at future engineers who are garnering an early interest in STEM education.”
STEM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering and math, all of which come into play in building and maneuvering the robots.
“We will have 144 competitions happening at Indian River here on Saturday,” said the instructional tech specialist of the scale of the competition on March 4.
Bleile credited the IRSD’s strong connection with the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Center at Wallops Island, Va., for the equipment, including fields of play and, in many cases, the $350 robotics assembly kits.
“Amy Wilson at NASA is an unbelievable champion for our program,” said Bleile. “It’s all expensive, and we could not do this without NASA’s generous donation of the 12 game boards we need to run the tournament.”
Game boards are changed or updated every year for VEX IQ Robotics, providing different tasks and competitive elements for the students.
Jay F. Owens, superintendent of the IRSD, was in attendance and seemed as excited about the timed robotics head-to-head competition as he might be at a high school football game.
“This is the fifth VEX IQ championship we have hosted, and last year a total of five of our IRSD teams made it to the World VEX IQ competition in Dallas, Texas,” said Owens. “The exciting part is that our teams can qualify for Worlds today at the regional Delmarva event we are hosting.”
“There are 275 students here from Grades 3 through 12 who are all involved in robotics in the IRSD system,” said Owens.
With an additional 10 teams outside of IRSD coming from the Cape Henlopen School District, Owens said there were 46 total elementary schools competing and six middle schools.
Robotics is actually a part of the curriculum at Indian River schools, in the Project Lead the Way Pathway (PLTW) program.
“One of the units is robotics, in the PLTW program in most of our schools,” said Bleile. “Every elementary school and middle school has one.”
She explained that Selbyville Middle School competes at the high school level in the VEX VRC program, and they will be going to the state competition next week.
According to “Lead the Way” curriculum: “PLTW students engage in hands-on activities, projects, and problems that are reflective of real-world challenges. This compelling, real-world approach empowers students to learn essential, in-demand skills validated by the world’s leading companies, while also providing an invaluable connection between what students are learning in the classroom today and how it applies to the paths they’ll take in the future.”
NASA Wallops supports IRSD robotics
Wilson is program manager of the NASA Wallops Flight Center robotics alliance, which supports young people from kindergarten to high school. She grew up on the Eastern Shore, and first attended Eastern Shore Community College following high school. Her lucky break came when she landed a cooperative internship at NASA in Wallops Island.
“I got a co-op, learned of my passion for electronics and engineering, and then got my bachelor’s degree at Salisbury University,” said Wilson. “I am into physics, microelectronics and math.”
“Every NASA Center has someone like me doing the robotics alliance. The kids here at IRSD’s competition are really excited to compete with an opportunity to go to the World VEX IQ competition,” she said.
“I love working with the teachers, coaches and the kids,” said Wilson. “They have really grown their teams in the Delmarva regional area, but especially here. This is where you can engage kids, and IRSD is so supportive of the robotics teams.”
Wilson noted that, “STEM is not for everyone,” but that the program can build career interest for a wide variety of students.
“Kids can be in charge of the journaling books and find out that they may like the literary piece or want to become journalists. Or they can market the robotics program and help with the fundraising to get robotics team and equipment funds, and learn they have that sales interest.”
NASA Wallops Flight Center provides all of the gaming field elements for each teaching age group. The field boards come apart and can be transported for sharing at the local IRSD schools after the big regional competition.