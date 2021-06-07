Brittany Ritter of Millsboro has earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial design with highest honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) in Atlanta.
Ritter was among approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Spring 2021 semester and were recognized during the Institute’s 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
