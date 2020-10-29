Riddle named to spring 2020 Dean’s List at University of Dallas Oct 29, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nathanael Riddle of Millsboro was one of nearly 600 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher, the university announced this week. Riddle is majoring in theology. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News Coastal Home & Garden 2020 State Democracy in action: Election Day 2020 arrives at last Ma… Read More >> State Bethel Road to close for replacement of crossroad pipe De… Read More >> Communities CHEER breaks ground on new kitchen in Georgetown Lo… Read More >> View More Recent News