Kasey Revel of Sussex Central High School has been selected as the Indian River School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024.
The district announced its annual Teacher of the Year winner on May 4. Revel was chosen as the district’s overall winner from a pool of 15 candidates, one from each school.
“Kasey is not only Sussex Central’s greatest example of a highly effective teacher, she is truly one of the best educators in our district,” said Sussex Central High School Principal Bradley Layfield. “Anyone who enters her classroom will discover that this is evident from her consistent and pervasive use of instructional best practices each and every day she interacts with students.
Revel has been an agri-science teacher at Sussex Central High School since 2020. She was previously a middle-school mathematics teacher and a secondary instructional mathematics coach in the Woodbridge School District from 2014-2020. She was Teacher of the Year at Woodbridge Middle School in 2017-2018.
At Sussex Central, Revel is the school’s FFA advisor and a teacher mentor. She is also the Sussex County representative for the Delaware Association of Agriculture Educators (DAAE). In 2022-2023, she was recognized by the DAAE as a Teacher Turn the Key recipient. She and her students have designed and coordinated landscape scenery for events such as prom, graduation, homecoming, the senior awards ceremony and the SCHS Hall of Fame induction.
As FFA advisor, Revel has advised students participating in competitions at the state level, overseen the construction of Sussex Central’s landscape display at the Delaware State Fair, organized plant sales from the school’s greenhouse, coordinated various fund-raising activities and established a raised bed project in which vegetables from the school farm were donated to the community or entered in the state fair.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, with a minor in developmental psychology, from Wesley College. She also holds master’s degrees in school leadership and gifted-and-talented education from Wilmington University.
“Kasey’s best trait as a superior educator is her passion for her students and not just a passion for her curriculum. To watch Kasey teach and to engage her in professional conversations, as I do daily, it is clear that she fully invests her effort to ensure the success of every individual student who enters her classroom,” added Layfield.
Teacher of the Year winners from each district school were:
• Melanie Absher, East Millsboro Elementary School;
• Beth Baker, Howard T. Ennis School;
• Jessica Behrens, Lord Baltimore Elementary School;
• Ashley Carter, Millsboro Middle School;
• Triwania DeShields-Morris, North Georgetown Elementary School;
• Hilary Diefenderfer, Indian River High School;
• Sheila Ebke, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School;
• Kelsey Gulledge, Long Neck Elementary School;
• Leanne Hearn, Georgetown Elementary School;
• Wendy McCabe, Southern Delaware School of the Arts;
• Clayton Riepen, Selbyville Middle School;
• Abbe Tribbitt, John M. Clayton Elementary School;
• Elizabeth Walter, Georgetown Middle School; and
• Brooke Zwiebel, IRSD Early Learning Center.
As the district’s Teacher of the Year, Revel is now eligible for the state Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in October.