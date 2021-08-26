Amanda Reiner followed a path different from most teachers. In college, Reiner originally planned to study elementary education, but switched to business. Later, she received her master’s degree in business from Wilmington University.
Reiner later became the financial secretary at Selbyville Middle School. While working in that role, she realized working in education was always what she wanted to do. So, in the end, Reiner decided to pursue her original dream and joined the Alternative Routes to Certification program at the University of Delaware.
Now, after seven years of teaching math, Reiner has helped many seventh-grade students improve their mathematical skills. She was awarded Teacher of the Year honors for 2020-2021 at Selbyville Middle School.
Reiner said her business background can help students connect with the world.
“Having experience in the private sector helps you see what really will be helpful for the kids in the future,” Reiner said. “I can pull in those real-world experiences and say, ‘We are learning this math because it’s something you will actually use.’ As opposed to them saying, ‘Why are we learning this for?’ or ‘Why are we going to do this?’”
Reiner is originally from Pittsburgh, Pa. “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was filmed there and influenced her childhood, she said.
“I just had kindness and acceptance instilled in me from as long as I can remember,” Reiner said adding that she learned from the program and implements those lessons into the classroom.
“I try to show them that being kind and really just being yourself is good. Every person is an individual that’s needed in this world. I want them to realize that they are more than just their grade in math class.”
Reiner said she loves teaching seventh-graders, and her favorite part is watching them grow, she said.
“Once you’ve been in my classroom, you’re part of my family for life. You can always come back and get help for anything. I don’t care if it’s math or life, whatever support I can offer.”
Math is a difficult subject, and it’s important for students to remain confident, she said.
“Even if you have to go back to something that seems small or insignificant, if you can show them that they can do something, you can build up to whatever skill you’re working on,” she said. “I want them to ask questions and show me where they need help. We can work through those problems together.”
Reiner is also the math league coach at Selbyville Middle School. She said the experience is beneficial for the students involved.
“It’s nice to see students who don’t have that experience when it comes to athletics or other parts of their life. It’s nice to see them able to be recognized for the skills they do have.”
Reiner said she was honored to win Teacher of the Year. She always dreamt of winning the award but was shocked to find out she was actually selected, because Selbyville Middle School has many great teachers, she said.
“I know there is a great group of teachers here, and to be able to represent them, even in a year of upheaval — I can’t really put it into words,” Reiner said. “My administration has been supportive beyond measure in the craziness that we’ve had this year. Our building would not be what it is without that support.”
Reiner said she owes a lot of her success to fellow colleagues.
“The Arrow team of teachers is great to work with. I couldn’t do what I do without the support of everyone working together,” Reiner said. “I have been with two teachers the entire time that I have been teaching. So, we’ve been able to just learn each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and pick up where the other one needs help.”