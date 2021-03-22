Read Aloud Delaware volunteers are finding ways to continue their connections with the children of Sussex County during the pandemic. The children’s literacy program has partnered with the Milford School District to provide assistance to students who may be struggling with hybrid and remote learning.
The program is the brainchild of Ilona Holland, a former faculty member at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and author of children’s books. From the start of the pandemic, Holland was looking for a way to help.
“In the fall,” recalled Holland, “it became clear that schools and teachers were being stretched to their limits. As the days continued to grow shorter, the plight of the children trying to learn remotely loomed larger and larger.”
Holland posted a request for homework help volunteers on Facebook. Laurie Moorman, special education coordinator for Benjamin Banneker School in Milford, responded and pulled together a team to discuss opportunities within the school district.
That led to a meeting with Bridget Amory, director of student learning in the Milford School District, and Stacy Penaranda, Sussex County coordinator of Read Aloud Delaware.
After a planning meeting to work out some logistics, an on-line Homework Helper program was conceived and launched.
Amory is able to identify Milford School District students who would benefit from a Homework Helper, and Penaranda has Read Aloud volunteers anxious to get back to the task of helping young people. Holland provides the orientation to the program for the volunteers and technical training to facilitate remote learning.
“Dr. Holland approached me about using our volunteers to speed up the process of matching helpers with students since they were already vetted,” explained Penaranda. “Prior to COVID-19, 240 Read Aloud Delaware volunteers in Sussex County were reading one-on-one to pre-school children in 40 Head Start locations, childcare centers, preschools and kindergartens.
“Since COVID began, our volunteer readers have been kept from their work helping students succeed,” reported Penaranda. “Volunteering as a Homework Helper affords them the opportunity to assist children in a different way. It will also get them back in the routine of volunteering their time once a week until we can get back to reading to preschoolers in the fall.”
Volunteers are able to select a student to work with. The student and the helper meet virtually once-a-week via the Google Meets platform, for about 45 minutes. During that time, the students can get assistance on particular assignments, and encouragement and support from their Homework Helper.
Amory said she is excited about the program.
“The volunteers and Read Aloud Delaware staff have been incredibly passionate about helping and have been eager to get started,” said Amory. “It is exciting to see the volunteers so willing to work with our students, as well as being willing to work through the learning curves associated with the use of technology.”
Within the first month of the program, 22 students and volunteers have been matched and are connecting weekly.
“I would like to be able to find support for all students who need academic help,” stated Holland.
Those involved in the Homework Helper program said it is a win-win situation for the students, the teachers and the volunteers.
“Connecting diverse generations together is very rewarding, and I believe all participants are benefiting from the time shared together,” concluded Amory.
“I want to support them in any way I can,” added Holland of the students and teachers. “In doing so, I know we will all be the beneficiaries.”
Anyone interested in helping students K-12 with assignments and schoolwork can apply on Read Aloud Delaware’s website at www.readalouddelaware.org to be a volunteer and specify Homework Helper.