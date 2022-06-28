South Carolina-based Coffee Rendezbrew and Read Aloud Delaware have joined forces to launch the Brews for Books campaign to support the statewide children’s literacy program.
Beginning Tuesday, July 5, Coffee Rendezbrew will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from the sale of their Beach Brews to Read Aloud Delaware.
Founded in 1983, Read Aloud Delaware is dedicated to ensuring that each preschool child in Delaware is regularly read to one-on-one. Volunteers are currently reading in childcare centers and preschools throughout the state.
“There’s nothing better than a fresh cup of coffee during an early morning stroll on the beach or boardwalk,” Coffee Rendezbrew representatives said. “We’ve blended some exciting combinations for you to fall in love with.”
Customers will be able to select from four Beach Brews. The Bethany Beach brew is designed to be reminiscent of blueberry cobbler. The tastes of bourbon, spice and warm pecans highlight the Dewey Beach blend. The Lewes Beach beans feature the flavors of chocolate, caramel and sweet-cream vanilla. Hints of sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans enhance the Rehoboth Beach brew.
For more information and to make purchases, visit www.coffeerendezbrew.com/beachbrews beginning July 5. Customers should enter the promo code “READ” at checkout. The 100 percent Arabica beans will be mailed to directly to the purchaser, with free shipping.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support Read Aloud Delaware’s LENA Start program for children from birth to age 3, its preschool reading sites, the purchase of children’s books and the continuing professional development for volunteers.
For more information on Read Aloud Delaware, go to www.readalouddelaware.org.