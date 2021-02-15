February is “I Love to Read Month,” and supporters of Read Aloud Delaware and children’s literacy are lending their voices to the celebration. Guest readers will read children’s stories live on the Read Aloud Delaware Facebook page at specific times on selected dates throughout the month.
- Sussex County Council President Michael Vincent will read on Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. and again on Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. Both readings will be of English-language books.
- Stacy Kotch-Jester, third-grade teacher at Shields Elementary School, will be the guest reader on Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m.
- Local young author Maximo Castellano will read in both English and Spanish on Feb. 24 at 4:30 p.m. The 12-year-old from Georgetown has written, translated and illustrated 14 books for children.
Following close on the heels of “I Love to Read Month” is the birthday of children’s author Dr. Seuss, on March 2. Kody O’Bear will be joined by his friend Ms. Alexandra for a live reading and public service announcement at 11 a.m. that day.
Read Aloud Delaware is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all preschool children are regularly read to one-on-one. For more information, visit www.readalouddelaware.org or contact the Sussex County office at (302) 856-2527.