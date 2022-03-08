The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF) will be granting college scholarship(s) for the 2022 academic year to eligible graduating high school seniors who reside in the local area.
Two scholarships — the QRCF Academic Scholarship and the Captain William O. Murray Scholarship — will be awarded to selected qualified candidates who demonstrate academic excellence, and strong commitment to civic and community service, respectively.
Interested candidates should email the scholarship chair at scholarships@qrcf.org for eligibility information, an application and deadlines.