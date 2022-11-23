The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation — the charitable giving partner of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce — made two scholarship awards this year to students who are eligible for up to $8,000 over four years for these college freshmen, both of whom are attending college out of state. A third scholarship has been extended, with $1,000 in funding for a senior at University of Delaware who continues to earn high academic scores and re-certified with QRCF, for one more semester to graduate.

The namesake Bill Murray was born and raised in the Ocean View area, growing up in the family poultry bus…

“We are super-excited to announce our two new William O. Murray Scholars for the fall academic semester and to provide assistance, along with the Chamber’s funding support, to our college senior who has qualified for the QRCF award every year,” said Doug Purcell, president of QRCF and race director of the upcoming Hair of the Dog 5K run and 1-mile walk on New Year’s Day. Purcell is a Realtor with Crowley Associates in Bethany Beach.

The Hair of the Dog program and the Bunnypalooza 5K and charity event are the two major fundraisers of the QRCF every year.

This year, the QRCF made a $12,000 award to Lord Baltimore Elementary School to help fund a new outdoor track in addition to funding its scholarship programs.

Jamie Hayman, outgoing president of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, noted last week, “We are passionate about community engagement and outcomes that impact our region. We generate revenue at the Chamber, and we want to put that money to good use in the community by working through our QRCF charity.” Hayman is general manager of Hayman Creative Promotional Products Agency. (Zach Evans of Mountaire took over as president of the Chamber last week.)

Both new award winners earned Captain William O. Murray Scholarship awards, named for Bill Murray, who was an active community member and considered integral in starting the local Chamber.

“William O. Murray was an early Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce president, and the QRCF scholarship awards became a part of our mission, to direct funding to high school seniors, in his honor,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Chamber.

The William O. Murray Scholarship Winners for 2022 are:

• Nadia Czyzewski of Indian River High School, who is attending Flagler University in St. Augustine, Fla. She was a varsity volleyball player at IRHS.

• Kendall Coleman of Indian River High School, who is now attending James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. She was a member of the IRHS band and VEX robotics teams, and took part in STEM competitions throughout her middle- and high-school years.

Returning for her final semester with the scholarship grant is Martina Rexrode of the University of Delaware. She is completing her bachelor’s degree in English and has served as a marketing associate at Keller Williams for two years.

“The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF) believes that helping local students realize their college dreams benefits our entire community. To this end, the QRCF has supported over 50 scholars since its inception, totaling over $180,000 in financial aid. In 2020, QRCF also awarded two $8,000 scholarships to local graduating high school seniors who reside in the area and in 2021 continued funding enrolled students.

“The QRCF offers an academic scholarship, and the foundation has this year awarded the two Captain William O. Murray Scholarships to these students who exhibited a strong commitment to civic and community service throughout high school.”

Each scholarship recipient will be eligible to receive $2,000 per year for four years. Both scholarships are based on a combination of financial need, academics, school involvement and community service. The two scholarships, while similar, use weighted criteria:

• QRCF Academic Scholarship — 40 percent financial need, 40 percent academic achievement, 15 percent personal statement and 5 percent community involvement; and

• Captain William O. Murray Scholarship — 30 percent community involvement, 30 percent financial need, 20 percent academic achievement and 20 percent personal statement.

Eligible candidates must be high school seniors who reside in the towns of Fenwick Island, Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Clarksville, Selbyville, Frankford, Dagsboro or their surrounding rural areas.

Each tuition scholarship awarded is effective for a four-year period. The selected candidates will receive two $1,000 checks per year from the foundation (one award each for fall and spring semesters). The checks are made payable directly to the college or university and mailed directly to the institution.

The scholarship becomes null and void if the student withdraws from college or misses two consecutive semesters without requesting an exemption from QRCF for special circumstances. While the awards are intended to be four-year scholarships, if a student elects to graduate in a shorter period than four years, the scholarship funds will be adjusted accordingly and only cover those semesters that the student is actively enrolled. Scholarships are awarded to cover the costs of tuition expenses only, noted the QRCF.

The QRCF board of directors comprises Purcell; Mike Smith, vice president, staff reporter at the Coastal Point and owner of MSBD Inc. in Ocean View; Jay Erbe, QRCF treasurer, with experience in commercial real estate (Justus Associates) and founder of Erbe & Associates; and Laurie McFaul, secretary of QRCF and a member of the scholarship committee, who is a Realtor with the Seaside Seven team of Keller Williams. She is also a graduate of James Madison University.

For more information or to apply for 2023 scholarships, visit QRCF scholarships website at https://qrcf.org/what-we-fund/delaware-scholarships/.