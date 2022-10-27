Rodney Layfield, president of the Indian River School District, narrowly escaped a no-confidence vote at a special session of the board of education last week by a split vote of 5 to 4, with the majority rejecting the public censure.
Layfield managed the public comments and the board vote on his own tenure as he does every IRSD board meeting, following established rules. He even helped a board member reformulate a motion meant to censure him.
Layfield listened intently as IRSD members and the community weighed-in on his own behavior and ability to lead. He called for a roll-call vote of the school board on his tenure. And then, he waited.
Public comment and a review of the investigation into the IRSD board president’s conduct at a high school football game at Sussex Central High School on Sept. 17 revealed a schism within the community.
Layfield has served as the leader of IRSD’s board for two years and guided the district through the pandemic, allocated federal and state funding for education, all while continuing in his role as a captain with the Delaware State Police. His term of elected office to the board expires in 2023, and despite the controversy over his comments to assistant coaches from Hodgson VoTech at that game, he shows no signs of leaving his post early, saying, “I haven’t given up the steering wheel yet.”
The primary concern reflected at the IRSD special session last week was whether Layfield can continue to lead the school board with the distraction of an ongoing DSP internal affairs investigation into the incident and the media attention engendered by his display of temper and reaction to what has been characterized as unsportsmanlike conduct at the game.
“Rodney Layfield, as president of our school board, is not fulfilling his duties,” said Molli Carter, the first to testify at the public comment period on Oct. 19. “Has the president acted as a mediator with the superintendent, this board or his constituents? Does the current situation allow Mr. Layfield to fulfill his duties? His own employer will not let him act in his own capacity as board president,” she said, citing his stated inability to speak publicly about the racially-tinged incident with the Hodgson coaches while the DSP investigation is ongoing. “The board must ensure its work continues.”
Lisa Hunt, a retired elementary school counselor from the district, talked about the embarrassment to the IRSD.
“I was a long-term employee with IRSD,” she said. “We know that racism, sadly, exists, and it will continue until people demand it is no longer tolerated. I am ashamed to say I was with IRSD for seven years as a district employee. District employees here are appalled, and we need to make a change to make us proud again. We have fought against racism as counselors.”
Rocky Justice of Millsboro said that he has known Layfield and his family for many years.
“He’s never said anything to lead me to believe he is a racist. He has served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, and he doesn’t use these types of adjectives.”
Bill Chandler, a local parent, agreed.
“I am concerned about the kids and the students,” he said. “There is always trash-talk at a football game. There are only a few people involved, and maybe you caused some embarrassment,” Chandler said, directing his comments to Layfield. “This is all about ‘cancel culture,’ and that is all. I can say the silent majority thinks this whole thing is a joke.”
Jay Owens, IRSD superintendent, provided additional context with his discussion on the internal school investigation. He noted that he had completed an investigation with the Hodgson VoTech coaches involved in the skirmish and, on behalf of Indian River, had talked with the superintendent of the New Castle County school board.
“I did not discover anything or hear anything beyond what is on the tape,” said Owens. “We listened to the audio. I am not aware of any reprimands that the New Castle school board has made. I told Mr. Layfield of our concerns at the district and the IRSD’s expectations” for conduct.
“The day after the incident, I apologized to that district’s superintendent,” said Owens.
The superintendent of New Castle County’s Vo-Tech Board of Education is Yvette Santiago, who is also employed by Nemours, in government affairs, as Delaware Valley state director.
“When I talked with the New Castle superintendent, I knew about the language from the rooftop of the coach’s box, which was foul language.”
“The escalation happened quickly,” said Owens. “We also had our school officials move in quickly. The incident was between the president here, acting as an individual, and the coaches for Hodgson.”
The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) high school rules say that game hosts and all participants should “provide courtesy” to the visiting team and all fans.
Owens said, “Our staff working at these games and events have attire” on that designates them as ushers. “Mr. Layfield could have gone to those officials and asked for help.”
It was also noted that DSP troopers attended the Sussex Central versus Hodgson Vo-Tech football game. They were at the concession stands at the time of the altercation and not in the stands or near the press box, where the incident occurred.
“The IRSD has a proud tradition of being fair to all, and we are here so that our kids get the best education, with an equal or fair opportunity,” said James Fritz, IRSD school board member. “There are a lot of good people here. We go above and beyond to make it fair. I hope the media will report those facts as well.”
“It was the district’s job to stop it,” said Donald Hattier, also an IRSD board member, of the incident. The president “needed to get some help and not take this on by yourself. I don’t believe Mr. Layfield intended to say anything that was racist.”
Fritz then called for a sense of the board as to whether the IRSD board members believe Mr. Layfield is, in fact, a racist.
“What board member here feels Mr. Layfield is a racist?” he asked.
There was no public response to the question.
One member noted, “Mr. Layfield overstepped his bounds, whether racist or not.”
There was a motion for Leolga Wright, as vice-chair, to lead the school board while the investigations continue, with a concurrent motion for Layfield to step down.
However, that process was ruled out-of-order after a representative from the Delaware School Boards Association reminded the board that Layfield, like all IRSD board members, holds an elected position and cannot be removed by them from his seat on the board, nor his post as president of the board. The vote was then taken on board confidence in Layfield’s ability to lead, with the 5 to 4 vote in Layfield’s favor.