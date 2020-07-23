Constance “Connie” Pryor has earned a spot on the Indian River School District Board of Education after defeating Gregory “Greg” Goldman with a vote tally of 537-457 (unofficial results) in the July 21 election for representative from IRSD District 4.
“I’m just very, very thankful that everybody came out and supported me, and I will just do the best job I can for everybody in District 4,” she said the next morning.
As the newest elected official on the board, she is still getting information from the district, and will be required to take some training and will decide subsequently which committees to join.
Pryor had recently retired after nearly 30 years as an IRSD school secretary, where she also represented her colleagues as a vice president in the workers’ union.
“I’ve been a student, I’ve been an employee, and I’ve been a parent of the district, and I feel like I know something about all of it,” Pryor said during the campaign. “I know the day-in and day-out workings of the district, I know what goes in the schools. I’m not afraid to speak up — everybody knows that, and I think I could represent the people of this area very well.”
She emphasized the importance of a good environment for students and staff, as well as more transparency in district proceedings, both in terms of board actions and in people feeling free enough to voice their opinions, “because if you have happy employees, then they do a better job.”
Pryor said she hopes the public will “feel free to call me or contact me, and I will do the best to help them.” Her personal email is ctpryor@gmail.com, and she will be assigned an official IRSD account as well.
She is filling a vacancy left by outgoing board president Charles Bireley (who may be the longest-serving school board member in Delaware) and joins Donald Hattier to represent District 4.
Pryor and three more board members will be sworn in for a five-year term on Aug. 3.
IRSD District 4 had the only contested election in the district for 2020. In District 1 (Georgetown and north), the two candidates were Anthony Cannon and Leo J. Darmstadter III, who are filling positions previously held by retiring board members James “Jim” Hudson and James “Jim” Fritz. In District 2 (northern Millsboro, southern Georgetown), incumbent Gerald T. “Jerry” Peden Jr. did not have a challenger.
Nearly 1,000 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s election, with an overall margin of 54-46 percent between two candidates who each brought different, but solid strengths to the table.
Approximately a quarter of the school board votes were absentee ballots. The Delaware Department of Elections has encouraged the public to take advantage of absentee voting this year, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 respiratory illness.
Delaware will also introduce a vote-by-mail system for the Sept. 15 primary election and Nov. 3 presidential election.