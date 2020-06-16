Anthony Prosachik of Frankford was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester, the university announced this week.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Prosachik is a graphic design major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Indian River High School.
Susquehanna, a liberal arts university, offers more than 100 majors and minors in business, humanities, arts and sciences. For more information, visit www.susqu.edu.