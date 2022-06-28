Anthony Prosachik of Frankford recently graduated cum laude from Susquehanna University with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design. Susquehanna conferred degrees upon 520 students at the conclusion of its 164th academic year.
Prosachik was also named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Susquehanna is a liberal arts university offering more than 100 majors and minors in business, humanities, arts and sciences. For more information, visit www.susqu.edu.