Anthony Prosachik of Frankford was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Prosachik, who is majoring in graphic design, is a member of the Class of 2022.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
