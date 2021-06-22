Anthony Prosachik of Frankford was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Prosachik, a graphic design major, is a graduate of Indian River High School.
