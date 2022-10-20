By Susan Canfora
Staff Reporter
When discussion between the Indian River School District and Town of Ocean View about adding an Ocean View Police Department officer as a full-time school resource officer at Lord Baltimore Elementary School recently failed to deliver that position, it wasn’t because the district didn’t want to contribute $40,000 to help pay officer Rhys Bradshaw’s $75,658 annual salary.
“Heck no. We were delighted to put that amount of money toward the SRO,” Donald Hattier, longtime school board member, emphasized to the Coastal Point this week.
“It was all about our constables,” Hattier said, explaining that the school district is short two constables to cover all of the schools in the district, so school board officials had decided to remove the constable from Lord Baltimore and put him elsewhere, since an Ocean View officer was going to be at the school full-time.
But Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin this week said he had been under the impression the Board of Education was concerned about money.
“Ocean View needed some funding for our SRO, like the Board of Education does with other schools,” the chief said, adding that the Town had no intention of providing a constable for the school district.
“That’s not what we’re going to do. That’s not what happens anywhere else, and that’s not what we wanted to do,” McLaughlin said. Neither would Ocean View officials pay the entire salary for an SRO, because it wouldn’t be fair to town taxpayers, McLaughlin said.
“After our council approved it, they came back and said, ‘We’re eliminating the constable’s position,’ and we said, ‘Whoa. That wasn’t what we agreed on,’” McLaughlin said.
“What happened was we didn’t clarify appropriately beforehand,” Hattier said. “Was it a massive communications breakdown? Could the outcome have been different? Could we have discussed something differently? Probably. Both sides have to be on the same page. … This is a terrible communications error.
“The Town contacted us with their vote” to make one of the officers a full-time SRO “before our board meeting. Some of this could have been worked out beforehand. They made a unilateral move, and they did not contact us to see where we were with the program so we could announce it together. That’s the biggest regret I have. But we simply don’t have enough constables. Ocean View didn’t want an Ocean View officer to do constable duties. I respect Chief McLaughlin a great deal. That was their goal, and they did the right thing,” Hattier said.
“The Town of Ocean View wanted to put a full-time SRO in there, which is great stuff, and we wanted that as well,” Hattier said. “Part of the board looked at that and said, ‘If there’s going to be an SRO and we’re already short constables, maybe we can substitute for a while and save some money.’ So they made the choice to get the SRO to do some of the normal constable duties, like monitoring the halls, checking locks, making sure things are locked so nobody can sneak in through an unlocked door.
“The way Ocean View looked at this was they looked at it from a policing perspective. They wanted their person to do more police education duties in the classroom, more time interacting with kids and less time doing other things,” Hattier continued. “I know they were going to do a good job. Chief McLaughlin is a fantastic officer, but when we made the change we did, and Ocean View hired their person then made the announcement, it would have been better if they had called us and said what the details were, and ‘Do we need to talk about it?’ Some of this could have been worked out in advance,” he said, adding that he was speaking only for himself and not for the board.
David Maull, who handles public relations for the school district, told the Coastal Point that the Board of Education had tabled the matter for further consideration at its Aug. 22 meeting, but an article was published in the Sept.16 issue of the Coastal Point stating that the police department had hired the full-time SRO and that the district would fund $40,000 toward his salary. Maull said the article was published before the board had formally voted on the contract. The Coastal Point published the article following interviews with both Town Manager Carol Houck and McLaughlin.
“In truth, the board had concerns about having two full-time officers — a constable and an SRO — at one building, when this is not the case at any other school in the district. This reflects our concern about our current difficulty in finding full-time constables,” Maull said.
But Houck said the Board of Education, at its Sept. 26 meeting, had voted to fund $40,000 of the SRO’s salary and that it was confirmed by Ocean View Councilman Stephen Cobb, who attended that meeting. There was no discussion at that time of withdrawing the constable, she said.
She said that, as far back as June, discussions with Board of Education members “always included having both the constable and the SRO.”
“That was always the conversation. Dr. Hattier never met with us, only Superintendent [Jay] Owens,” she said.
During a meeting on the Zoom platform, on Sept. 29, removing the constable “came up very quickly,” Houck said.
“It was the first time Ocean View heard about it. They had a meeting to go over all the details. All of our communication with them included collaboration between an SRO and constable,” Houck said, adding that Ocean View officials want to continue having a good relationship with the Board of Education, “but our offer was basically turned down.”
“The only miscommunication we are aware of is the intent to remove the constable, which was not in line with the Ocean View proposal, nor was this ever communicated with Ocean View until Sept. 29, during that Zoom meeting, thought to be a kickoff meeting of sorts,” Houck said.
McLaughlin said Ocean View didn’t ask for more funding than other schools receive from the Board of Education and that more than $40,000 is contributed to Millsboro for its SRO. Hattier said that’s true, because that SRO covers both the middle and elementary schools.
“In regards to other SROs having more than one school to cover,” Houck said, “I can only highlight the additional service the OVPD provides on a daily basis for the district in relationship to the traffic problems during pickup. And the Town has also been a partner to the district in regards to the evacuation bridge for emergencies.”
During the summer, Bradshaw completed 40 hours of training, specialized for school resource officers. Training “covered a lot of different topics, including laws involving what you can and can’t do in the schools and with juveniles,” McLaughlin said.
Officers have been at Lord Baltimore for more than 20 years, but the demand has been growing, so placing a full-time SRO there was the solution, McLaughlin said.
“We wanted to make sure our kids are safe. That is our top priority. Every year we were spending more and more time at the school, and that pulls us away from the road. We reached a decision last year, because it was evolving into a full-time job. That’s when we started talking about developing this into a full-time position, to meet the demand and make sure we are doing all we can do to keep the school safe, the kids and the staff at the school,” McLaughlin said.
Lord Baltimore will still have a constable in the school, “watching for behavior, not running programs but being available all the time, not being transferred out in case of an emergency,” Hattier said.
“Our people are in that building for the entire school day, seeing to it the kids get on and off the bus properly,” he said, explaining that each constable is a sworn law-enforcement officer who has at least 20 years of experience.
Maull explained that the district has four SROs, two from the Delaware State Police and one each from the Millsboro and Selbyville police departments. The district also provides at least one armed constable at every school building.
McLaughlin said he hopes that, in time, a full-time SRO will be at Lord Baltimore, with the salary partially funded by the school district.
“On our part, the door is absolutely open,” he said.
Bradshaw is now back on patrol but will also be at Lord Baltimore when called, using his training, and he has shared much of what he learned with fellow officers, McLaughlin said. McLaughlin said police will still present programs to school children, as well as working with church groups and after-school programs.