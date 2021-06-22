Graham Preston of Frankford has earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, achieving this accomplishment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced this week.
Mount St. Mary’s University is a private Catholic liberal arts university in the Catoctin Mountains near Emmitsburg, Md., with a satellite campus in Frederick, Md., Maryland’s second largest city. The university offers more than 70 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs. The Mount includes Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, the second oldest in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, a shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university.