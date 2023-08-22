Graham Preston of Frankford was among 147 students who have been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, achieving a 4.0 grade point average.
Erin Duncan of Selbyville was among the 596 students who earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2023 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University. Students who maintain a 3.4 grade point average or higher are eligible for this honor.
Mount St. Mary’s University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Md., with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland’s second largest city. The university offers more than 70 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs. The Mount includes Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, the second oldest in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, a shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university.