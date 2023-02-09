The third “club” day at Phillip C. Showell Elementary School kicked off on Friday, Jan. 27. The variety of clubs was again creative and diverse, with students choosing from field hockey, creativity club, charades and diamond painting, to name just a few.
A big hit this month was the club that worked on creating decorations for the Selbyville Post Office to display during the month of February. PCS newspaper club fifth-grade reporters, Simon Sandoval and Kamilla Santos De Luna got “to the heart” of this fun club, saying that students were looking forward to this club because it sounded like fun to make cool decorations for the post office.
The students they interviewed, in grades 2 through 5, are also looking forward to a “field trip” to decorate the post office at the beginning of February.
The theme for this month was hearts, as we get ready to celebrate Valentine’s day, but Principal and club host Christy Kerr said this will be an ongoing project that will occur monthly for our community.
One of the goals of this club is to let the community and post office patrons know how awesome Phillip C. Showell Elementary is! Stay tuned for more upcoming events and activities happening at PCS!
Fifth-grade student-reporters Simon Sandoval and Kamilla Santos De Luna contributed to this story.