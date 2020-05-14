A total of 1,101 students, including Eduardo Perez Cruz of Selbyville, were set to receive degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on May 9, the university announced this week. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional ceremonies could not take place, but all degrees were to be conferred upon completion of coursework.
ESU was set to share messages from Marcia G. Welsh, Ph.D., ESU president; Wil Del Pilar, Ph.D., vice president of higher education at the Education Trust; and Leila Bouchekouk 2020 ESU student government president.
Along with their remarks, a video was created using photos graduating students submitted of their favorite campus memories, along with a digital copy of a commemorative celebration booklet. All were to be available online at esu.edu/celebrate on Saturday, May 9. Students will receive a copy of the commemorative booklet via mail, along with a graduation tassel and any honors cords they have earned.
A total of 905 bachelor’s degrees, 185 master’s degrees and 11 doctoral degrees will be awarded.
East Stroudsburg University, one of the 14 institutions in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, opened in 1893 as East Stroudsburg Normal School. Today, ESU is a comprehensive university in northeastern Pennsylvania offering 58 undergraduate programs, 21 master’s programs and two doctoral programs. More than 6,000 students are enrolled.