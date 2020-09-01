Mara Agapito, daughter of Mario and Jo Ann Agapito of Millsboro, Del., was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Franklin P. & Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms.
She received one of 15 scholarships given this year to children of Perdue associates and independent contract farmers. Winners were selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement.
Agapito will attend Eastern University to pursue a degree in medicine and exercise science. Ranked first in her class, she graduated from Delmarva Christian High School with a weighted grade point average of 4.0.
Active in soccer, basketball and field hockey, Agapito was team captain in all three sports and voted her school’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2018. She was president of her school’s National Honor Society and earned Academic Excellence Awards in Spanish, pre-calculus, English and science.
Agapito chose a career path in medicine, hoping to start her own medical practice.
“My main mission is to fulfill my grandfather’s dreams by serving the people of the Philippines who are unable to receive proper medical attention,” she said. “I believe that my strengths, which are administration, knowledge and service are to be used in helping people, whether it being physically or spiritually and discovering advancements through being a physician.”