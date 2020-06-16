Nicole Patille of Ocean View has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester, the college announced this week. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.
Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with a student body of about 3,000. Siena College offers 36 degree programs, more than 80 minors and certificate programs, and professional curricula in teacher preparation/education, pre-medical, pre-law and social work.