Nicole Patille of Ocean View has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester, the college announced this week. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.
Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with a student body of about 3,000. Siena College offers 41 degree programs, more than 80 minors and certificate programs, and professional curricula in teacher preparation/education, pre-medical, pre-law and social work. The college has a student-to-faculty ratio of 11-to-1 and average class size of 21, and offers Division I athletics and intramural sports.