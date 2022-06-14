Pathways to Success will hold its fourth Pay It Forward event at The Clubhouse at Baywood from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 23.
The event will feature Pathways to Success heroes including the Dewey Beer Company, which has hired and mentored Pathways youth; Dr. Nikki Miller, Cape Henlopen High School principal; Karen Sposato, community supporter and advocate; Dan Acker, Pathways to Success board treasurer; and Josie Cicerale, community volunteer.
The event will also celebrate Pathways students Kayla Corbin, Cape Henlopen High School; Katiera Hazzard, Milford High School; Malaki Lewis, Cape Henlopen High School; Esthefanie Jean-Francois, Sussex Technical High School; and Bazeline Medard, Seaford High School.
In addition to the awards presentations, attendees can enjoy a sit-down dinner, music by Shades of Blue, a raffle and silent auction. Proceeds from the event will support the youth in the Pathways to Success program, including paying for food, paying electricity and water bills, giving gas cards for transportation to school or part-time jobs, and more.
To ensure tickets are available organizers urged people to order tickets by July 5, by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-pay-it-forward-celebration-tickets-331466855287. There are also event sponsorship opportunities available. Contact Sarah Gilmour at (302) 381-1494 or sgilmour@pathways-2-success.org for more information.