Pathways to Success is a program for high school students who are at risk of not graduating. The program is one of the potential beneficiaries of the DoMore24DE event on March 4-5, during which people are being encouraged to contribute to a variety of Delaware non-profits. The program received donations from SoDel Cares in 2018. Pictured, from left, in 2018, are: back row, SoDel Concepts Corporate Chef Maurice Catlett, General Manager Jack Temple, Pathways to Success graduate Tyson Hicks and Pathways to Success graduate Jawon Sivel; and, front row, Pathways to Success Executive Director Faye Blake, Pathways Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilmour and Lindsey Barry, controller for SoDel Concepts.