Teachers, staff lean more toward optional masking
The votes are in and the results of the IRSD Parent Survey have been tallied.
Parents and guardians of children in the Indian River School District are nearly evenly split on the question of whether to retain mandatory masking for students after the Feb. 8 State Board of Education mandate expires, or to allow masking to become optional.
A total of 5,569 household votes were cast by either phone survey or online. Those families in favor of keeping the mask requirement were 46.51 percent of the total while 49.53 percent cast votes for face coverings becoming optional. Just 3.96 percent of the parents or guardians had no preference. When corrected for households who have multiple guardians of children attending Indian River schools, the mask optional preference votes climbed to exactly 50 percent, said the school board.
The vote totals were 4,089 seeking a choice in student masking optional and 3,839 who agreed that retaining the current Delaware policy of requiring masks after Feb. 8 was the best course of action. Therefore, the total voting population was 8,855 as a result by student (counting multiple parent or guardian votes within a household who responded).
The voting was revealed by Superintendent Dr. Jay F. Owens. Board of Education President Dr. Rodney M. Layfield started the discussion by saying the Department of Public Health and Department of Education have extended the mask mandate for 60 days. However, the parent-opinion poll was taken to gain a sense of the community about continuing with masking after the Feb. 8 mandate.
“Be respectful of each other’s beliefs even if they are not your own,” said Layfield. “This is the foundation of our democracy. The lack of respect will not be tolerated. Once the public comment period has ended, there will be no audience interaction with the Board.”
Members of the public were also invited to submit public comment in writing to the IRSD Board.
Teachers and staff of the IRSD were also surveyed and the results were more in favor of mask optional:
• 55.19 percent (781) replied face coverings should be optional;
• 40.78 percent (577) said masks should be required in schools;
• 4.03 percent (57) had no preference either way.
The total staff count was 1,415 of the 1,900 eligible employees which David Maull, IRSD director of communications, said was a very strong response percentage.
“The thing to remember is that this represents all staff. Even though the vast majority are teachers, it’s also administrators, paraprofessional staff and custodial staff,” he said.
“This is not the first survey we have done and Dr. (Jay F.) Owens did correctly say that our group would be open to a future survey of parents and guardians,” said Maull.
Maull indicated the survey was sent out to family households of the school district by phone three times and then Charlie Ruggiero created an online survey. He added that Carissa Pepper, of the IRSD instructional technology team, was “instrumental” in analyzing the data points.
The online survey was available from Dec. 10-13 with a requirement to put in a student ID to authenticate that the vote was valid from an actual IRSD family.
Layfield motion to go optional has no second
Layfield said, after the survey was explained, that “the only thing we control as a board, is what we can do after Feb. 8. As of Feb. 8, I make a motion to allow our students to wear masks optionally after the (mandate expires) Feb. 8.” He was not able to secure a second to the motion.
Gerald “Jerry” Peden asked Layfield, “What are the penalties if we don’t adhere to a mask mandate. There could be fines or even jail time. I asked an attorney and we could very likely lose our sovereign immunity. If we lose our sovereign immunity, there is no immunity. We could then have liability for a playground injury.”
Peden and other board members suggested before IRSD makes a motion and approves it, the board should find out the consequences to make a more informed decision.
Layfield explained, “If we violate the governor between now and Feb. 8, which is when the governor’s mandate is scheduled to be concluded,” a school board could have a threat to immunity. “My motion is after Feb. 8 to allow for options. If the State of Delaware is able to extend the mandate, we have the ability to correct or amend. There is a consequence if we violate a mandate before (it expires); but there is no penalty after Feb. 8.”
“We don’t know what will happen after or on Feb. 8,” he said, concerning the Gov. John Carney and State Board of Education Mandate.