Brandon McCabe has a mission for his work at Sussex Central High School: “At least for me, it’s about trying to help these kids find a future and find a career.”
His ongoing dedication and heartfelt support of his students’ future led to McCabe’s being named Indian River School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021 — announced last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently finishing his tenure as Teacher of the Year.
Since 2010, McCabe has been the school’s agricultural structures and engineering teacher, which covers construction, electric, plumbing, HVAC and masonry trades. That means a wide range of future potential careers.
“Education is important after high school, but it doesn’t have to be in college,” McCabe said. “Now I can help those kids get a pathway to achieve a goal, because they just want to be successful. They want to have a career, make a living, buy the truck and a new house.”
SCHS has built bridges with local groups, such as the local carpenters’ union and community-college tech-training programs.
“The district and Sussex Central — we are striving every day to make connections with the students, to really build relationships with students and their families, to really help them with their future, whether that is college, trade … and even if it’s going right into the workforce, making sure that they’re prepared for that next step in their life, no matter what pathway they choose.”
What should the community know about these teenagers?
“They’re driven, too. They may not show it always — especially with the masks on and the Zoom — but they’re driven.”
So, McCabe and his colleagues help them “figure out what they want to do, what does drive them, and how to pull back that ‘mask’ — even before 2020 … to what do you want to do … and we’ll figure this out and will make that happen.”
In one of McCabe’s letters of recommendation for Teacher of the Year, one parent confided that her child “contemplated quitting school on several occasions. … Mr. McCabe continuously supported him, gave him advice and strength to continue his high school education. As a mother, I am forever grateful that Mr. McCabe did not give up on my son or look down upon him due to his life-changing situation,” but continued to encourage the young man.
“I have known Brandon for over a decade and can attest that he exemplifies the best traits that educators have to offer to the teaching profession,” said SCHS Principal Bradley Layfield, describing McCabe as a leader and mentor for others. “Most impressive is Brandon’s willingness to take on new roles and push students to reach their potential.”
McCabe may not have planned to become a teacher, but 11 years later, he has obviously made an impact. His parents are farmers, and he also has a small farming operation of his own. He came to teaching in a roundabout way: Inspired by a college baseball coach, McCabe began coaching youth sports.
“I caught that bug” of helping young athletes achieve their goals, he said. He became a substitute teacher, and then a long-term sub, and finally applied for the Delaware Alternative Routes to Certification (ARTC) Program to become a certified teacher.
“It makes me proud to be able to represent Sussex Central and the school district for what we do,” McCabe said, whether that is prepping students for the next grade or for life after graduation.
He has also served as department chairperson; Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor; treasurer of the Delaware FFA Foundation; and vice president of the Sussex Central FFA Alumni Association. McCabe holds a bachelor’s degree in agri-business and a master’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where he also was an assistant baseball coach. He also holds a master’s degree in educational technology from American College of Education.
Honoring all school winners who never got a 2020 ceremony
District Teacher of the Year winners are typically announced in springtime, and then they’ll serve for the following school year. But when school buildings were closed in the spring of 2020, last year’s award ceremony was replaced with a surprise presentation at SCHS — held as staff were collecting student laptops and textbooks from students via drive-through in June.
In October, McCabe’s family got to enjoy a small farm-to-table style dinner at SCHS while viewing a live broadcast of the ceremony for the Delaware Teacher of the Year, for which he was nominated as a district-level winner. But the traditional IRSD recognition for all 15 building winners was canceled.
Indian River School District has a rigorous selection process for the district winner. Each of 15 schools selects one representative, who then submits an extensive portfolio on their own educational vision for consideration as district teacher of the year.
The 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year winners from each school were: Amy Workman of East Millsboro Elementary School; Jenna Kirk of Georgetown Elementary School; Eric McGuire of Georgetown Middle School; Lindsay Hudson-Hubbs of G.W. Carver Academy; Sara Colmorgen of Howard T. Ennis School; Michelle Elliott of Indian River High School; Jaime Swartz of John M. Clayton Elementary School; Emily Rae of Long Neck Elementary School; Mary Kreger of Lord Baltimore Elementary School; Jenna Faller of Millsboro Middle School; Angela Nicki Robbins of North Georgetown Elementary School; Heather McCabe of Phillip C. Showell Elementary School; Amanda Mitchell of Selbyville Middle School; Amanda Swain of Southern Delaware School of the Arts; and Brandon McCabe of Sussex Central High School.