Osprey nesting platforms get a little help

The iconic osprey, or seahawk — a fish-eating raptor (bird of prey) — has returned to the Delaware Inland Bays and local marshes in amazing numbers. Part of the reason for the prolific osprey population is that the area provides welcoming nesting platforms and a human population that helps care for the young chicks and fledglings —even rescuing the babies when they fall from a nest during a nor’easter.
Katilyn Johnson, who recently graduated from Indian River High School as an engineering student under the school’s STEM curriculum, will be enrolling at University of Delaware with a declared major in mechanical engineering. Johnson said her recent experiences re-designing osprey nesting platforms for optimal strength — but also for speed of installation by volunteers — gave her new ideas on design and the use of computer-aided design (CAD) systems.
“I know the osprey are all around us,” said Johnson. “I found it to be a great project. I was able to design something that will really work for their nesting. There is always something you can do to improve on something else. We get a lot of strong weather here, and the birds are on the beachfront,” so the platforms needed to be stronger, yet still simple to construct.
According to the Center for Inland Bays’ most recent Osprey Survey, there were 92 osprey nests around the inland bays.
“The comeback story of the osprey” — and the bald eagles — is truly good news for the health of the inland bays,” the report stated.
The CIB provides a volunteer program and enlists a group of dedicated volunteers to help observe the nesting habits and attend to the platforms.
“This [maintenance] needs to be easier for the Center for Inland Bays osprey volunteers’ network,” said Johnson about her first conversation with Jodi McLaughlin, who is the osprey team volunteer coordinator. “She showed me the earlier design options and some of the modifications she and the osprey team made along the way.”
“When I talked with the group, and with the Delaware fish and wildlife team, they had a ‘Sussex Design’ and shared the functionality of it,” said Johnson. “The mama osprey needs to be able to nest and sit on her chicks. The bottom portion of the design gives the nest more stability. We made little modifications every step along the way to make it easy for the volunteers to put together, but also the safest possible for the birds that inhabit these nests.”
“I am a volunteer under Jordan Brown, the biologist for Delaware Fish & Wildlife,” said McLaughlin. “I have been monitoring osprey nests for Delaware Fish & Wildlife for 10 years. We created a new website for osprey and started doing the original design work on these platforms. I also volunteer with Tri-State Bird Rescue to do osprey bird capture and rescue,” said the Ocean View resident. “I am a naturalist volunteering with the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. I work independently as well, with Team Osprey, and most of us are retired.”
“We are winging it for the osprey,” said McLaughlin with a smile. “Sometimes an osprey platform needs repair. We are all over Delaware State Parks, including the Fresh Pond State Park. We are repairing some at Savages Ditch right now as well. Pretty much any platform from the inlet north may require support.”
“We take the boat, take our lumber and we fix them in the fall, after the mating season. These platforms have been here for 20 years and, just like a house, they need repairs,” McLaughlin said. “What can we do to create the best harmony between the growing human population and the stable osprey populations in the Inland Bays?” she said of the challenge given to the IRHS STEM program students.
“Kaitlyn is an engineering student,” and she completed the project and the CAD drawings just after her graduation celebration. “I need the professional drawing to share it with people,” said McLaughlin. “It is such a beautiful design.”
Jordan O’Boyle is a STEM teacher who instructs students in engineering. He noted they got started on the osprey platform project when his students, including Johnson, were juniors.
“I asked if the students wanted to take it on, and Kaitlyn stepped up. She worked independently on the platform design drawing. She spent time on the platforms we use and worked in our workshop,” said McLaughlin. “I told her what I needed. Kaitlyn is busy as an athlete, involved in 4-H and other service clubs. She got some scholarships based on the CAD drawing work for college.”
Kaitlyn Johnson just finished another senior engineering project with her team.
“She wanted a new layout and design,” said the IR grad of McLaughlin’s request. “There has to be the form and the function, the ability to attract the birds, but also to make it work. The perch or the osprey platform needs to be able to slide right onto a PVC pipe or easily be assembled in the marshes and placed. We are creating wonderful habitats for the osprey.”
“I used CAD Inventor, which I learned about my freshman year. … I started in 11th grade to pick this project up in spring of 2022 on the osprey platforms. I had to reteach myself and re-learn how to use the program,” Johnson said.
“I had all the osprey nest platforms designed by end of the school year and then needed to finish it up in the spring semester in senior year. The CAD Inventor is on a data sheet, and [creates] the plans the osprey teams can use to rebuild and model them. It has to be a design that can be replicated.”
“Now they can follow my plans to do the work!” said Johnson. “I have been fortunate to help with this process. My design is going to carry on with Jodi’s efforts and my drawing,” she added. “We can keep it going with the engineering design process.”
“I am going to University of Delaware, into the honors program, this fall. I will be majoring in mechanical engineering. I hope to use the skills I just learned and add to them,” said Johnson. “By the end of this project, I understood more about CAD and this Inventor program, so I will be ready for college.”