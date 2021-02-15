Maddison Olley of Selbyville earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the Fall 2020 semester, the university announced this week. Olley is a junior majoring in biology. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
The University of Tampa is a private university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. The university serves approximately 10,000 students from 50 states and about 130 countries. The majority of full-time students live on campus, and about half of UT students are from Florida.