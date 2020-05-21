Ethan Franetovich of Ocean View is among the Slippery Rock University students named to its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
