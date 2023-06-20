The Ocean City Lodge of the Sons & Daughters of Italy has awarded $2,000 scholarships to three graduating seniors from two area high schools, Keeley Alexandra Catrino of Ocean City, Md., Samantha Lee Teoli of Millsboro, and Isabella Grace Scharp of Dagsboro.
Catrino is a 2023 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md. Teoli and Scharp are 2023 graduates of Indian River High School. Donna Potenza, chair of the Lodge Scholarship Committee, said all three excelled during application process, which considered an essay each wrote about their Italian heritage. The selection process also considered academic achievement, community/civic involvement, co-curricular activities and extra-curricular activities.
Catrino will be attending the University of Delaware, majoring in English. Teoli will be majoring in culinary arts at Walnut Hill College in Philadelphia. Scharp has enrolled in the nursing program at the University of Delaware.
The Sons & Daughters of Italy is accepting new members. For information on how to join and our membership application, visit the website at sonsofitalyoceancity.com.