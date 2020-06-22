The University of Rhode Island this week announced its Spring 2020 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries, they noted.
To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
McKenna O’Donnell of Millsboro was among the students named to the Dean’s List.
The University of Rhode Island has 16,852 undergraduate and graduate students, and in May 2020, more than 3,500 undergraduate and about 700 graduate degrees were awarded. The university now has more than 120,000 alumni worldwide.