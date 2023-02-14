Nominations are now open for the Indian River School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024.
IRSD Teacher of the Year nomination forms are available at irsd.net. Nominators should return the completed form to the school of the teacher they’ve nominated.
Nominations must be received by March 3.
Each district school will select a Teacher of the Year, and the overall district winner will be chosen from that pool of candidates. The district winner will be announced at a special ceremony on May 4.