There will be no school for students at the Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Ennis staff should report as scheduled that day.
The calendar change was approved by the Board of Education at its meeting on Sept. 26. The change is designed to provide Howard T. Ennis staff members with additional time to prepare for the school’s move into its new building, which will open on Jan. 3, 2023.
Dec. 21 will be a regular school day for all other Indian River School District schools.