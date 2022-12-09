An Indian River School District bus left the road and hit a mailbox while transporting early childhood education students to the G.W. Carver Educational Center in Frankford on Friday morning.
A receptionist at the school reported that there were no injuries reported as a result of the accident and that all four students involved were checked out medically and returned to school.
“A bus on its way to the Early Learning Center struck a mailbox at a home on Frankford School Road, a short distance from the school,” reported IRSD public affairs staff. “Neither the driver nor any of the students on the bus were injured. State police are investigating.”
The receptionist said that four small kids were “shaken up” from the accident and, out of an abundance of caution, were given medical evaluations, and parents were informed of the incident. All four children were returned to their classrooms at the request of the parents.