Madison Elizabeth Nickel of Millsboro was named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List for the fall of 2020.
A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s). The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The University of Alabama is that state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education.