A new principal will lead Sussex Technical High School next year, as the longtime principal is moving to a new role designed to strengthen student services for the district, the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District announced this week.
Dr. Matthew Donovan, currently principal at Middletown High School, will join Sussex Tech as principal starting July 1. Donovan was previously assistant principal at Caesar Rodney High School for nine years, and was with the Indian River School District for seven years, serving as a biology teacher, coach and athletic director at Sussex Central High School.
Donovan holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Delaware State University, and a bachelor’s degree in biology and education from Salisbury University, and also previously attended Delaware Technical Community College. He is a graduate of Sussex Central High School.
Current STHS Principal Dr. John Demby will be the district’s new supervisor of Support Services, overseeing special education, campus climate and other areas. The new role is designed to allow Sussex Tech to improve services through a coordinated effort at the District level.
Demby has served as principal since 2010 and served as assistant principal from 2005-2010. He previously served as an instructor in human services and special education, and a student enrichment coordinator and youth care worker with Delaware Technical Community College.
“We are very pleased to have someone of Dr. Donovan’s caliber join the Sussex Tech team, bringing 25 years of education experience to this important leadership role,” said Superintendent Kevin Carson, Ed.D. “We’re looking forward to an exciting fall with a return to normalcy, and Dr. Donovan will be leading those efforts.
“I’m also pleased that the Board has selected Dr. Demby for a new role placing a greater emphasis on services for our students. His experience will serve Sussex Tech well.”
“Sussex Technical High School plays an important role in Sussex County preparing students for their futures, whether that be career, college or military service,” said Donovan. “I’m eager to join that effort by helping our teachers, staff and students reach their goals. In Middletown, I have supported school-to-career objectives through work-based learning and career-technical education programs, and I look forward to continuing and expanding that work here at Sussex Tech.”
“I’ve loved working with our students every day over the last 16 years, and welcome the opportunity to help enhance our services for them at the district level,” said Demby. “Dr. Donovan has an excellent team at the high school, from teachers to support staff, to build a strong career-technical education for Sussex County students.”