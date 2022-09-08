The Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown is nearing completion and will welcome special-needs students, offering them an indoor pool and other amenities. The original school opened in 1966, and the 45-year-old school is now being replaced with a $45 million modernized structure located directly across from Sussex Central High School. The Indian River School District administers the school, which serves students from across Sussex County.
IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay F. Owens said at a recent school board meeting that he had recently toured the new Howard T. Ennis building.
“Most masonry work has been completed, and there is now tile flooring for the bathroom. Most of the HVAC and pumphouse work with our water system is moving forward, including the water for the natatorium,” as the swimming pool facility is known.
Howard T. Ennis cost overruns were discussed at the board meeting as the buildings and grounds team recommended additional equipment. Owens said the motion had been discussed earlier and the upgrades were necessary to accommodate the new school and students.
Howard T. Ennis Educational Services are provided to all students in the county, from preschool to age 21, who have significant disabilities and require highly specialized education support. The principal is Melissa Kansak. She had been an administrator at the George Washington Carver Academy, which by court decree has been merged with Howard T. Ennis and other school populations.
“This school year brings the long-awaited transition this winter to our brand-new building on Patriot’s Way across from SCHS,” she wrote in a message to parents. “We are so excited for the great new opportunities it will bring our programming and students.”
“HTE will be ready for move in on Jan. 3, and it’s going to be a mid-school-year transition,” said David Maull, IRSD communications director. “Kids will move to Howard T. Ennis in the middle of the school year.”
He said he also had toured the school with Owens and believes the new facilities are state-of-the-art.
“It is a little bit of a musical-chairs situation for these transitions,” said Maull. “However, the bond referendum allowed us to increase our educational capacity,” he noted of the $58 million bond.
There will be additional transitions as new schools are built within the IRSD system.
“Our Sussex Central High School kids will be moving to the new high school we are building, and Millsboro Middle School will be able to expand and occupy the current Sussex Central,” Maull added. “The current middle school will then become a new elementary school to handle the increased population of young families,” he said of the existing Millsboro Middle School on State Street.
Land is being cleared for the high school now.
IRSD officials stated that the district is “committed to ensuring that the school district and its school campuses have an inclusive, engaging and supportive environment” and that it had conducted an equity survey this year. More than 40 schools were included in a listening tour in the spring and summer months.
The Town of Millsboro has agreed to pay for reclaimed water for the new special-education school and the high school for watering the grounds. Millsboro Town Engineer Carrie Kruger attended the IRSD board meeting to make sure there is grant funding and that the IRSD will help apply for those grants.
“That is part of the contract — we must have grants,” she told the board.
“Our benefit is that there is no cost for water and reclamation,” said IRSD Board President Rodney Layfield of the benefits for the school district.
Kenny Niblett has worked for 47 years for the Town of Millsboro’s Public Works Department and recommended the joint water agreement. He is also responsible for new construction plans and building inspection. Artesian Water will be supplying water for the new SCMS complex and for the T. Ennis School.
The IRSD Buildings & Grounds Committee had met on Aug. 8 and talked about other capital improvements to the schools. The IRSD paid out $2.4 million in major capital improvements in July and $1.7 million for minor capital improvement and repairs.
Safety in the schools
School resource officers (SROs) were also discussed at the most recent IRSD board meeting, and “More robust work for the safety of our schools is under way,” Layfield stated.
Ocean View Police Department Chief Ken McLaughlin had previously come to the district with a proposal for more safety training at Lord Baltimore Elementary School. The SRO there will be provided with gun safety training, and more support is going to be available to teachers and staff, according to Layfield.
Constables’ policy on the use of deadly force was also reviewed for a second reading at the board meeting.
IRSD board members also promised additional focus on the gap in student testing performance in September, after analysis of all data from the Department of Education.