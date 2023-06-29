More than 2,500 school-aged children in the local school district are regularly seeking out mental-health services and support — of the 11,000 enrolled students — which means nearly 23 percent of children are asking for additional help to face what may be a mounting mental health crisis among American kids.
“That is a huge percentage of our kids,” said Dr. Judith Brittingham, director of special services for the Indian River School District, on Monday, June 27. “We need to keep our counselors and keep pace with the new requirements,” now being imposed by Delaware’s state board of education.
She explained that the school system will soon need 26 people dedicated to student health services to create proper ratios of counselors for elementary school children in the IRSD.
“We have been ahead of the curve,” said Brittingham in discussing new state laws on mental-health facilitation. “We have had mental health counselors in our district for over 10 years, and we work proactively with community services for referrals,” when needed.
“While we are ahead of the game, we do need these new teachers and counselors as required by HB 100,” which she noted may come with some local costs in the months and years to come, to support early childhood and elementary education mental health.
House Bill 100 (HB100) is targeted at expanding social and mental health services for elementary school students and has now been passed into law. Soon to follow is House Bill 300 in the 2023-2024 school year and next legislative session. That is a newer measure for middle school students. Finally, House Bill 200 addresses expanded mental health services and counselor ratios for high school students, but it has not yet moved in the Delaware state legislature, according to Brittingham and IRSD officials.
Is social media part of the issue?
James P. Steyer is the founder and CEO of Common Sense Media and a professor at Stanford University, and he believes social media is partly to blame for a rise in kids’ mental health care. He recently presented at the Aspen Institute’s “Ideas Summit” in Colorado, discussing a theory that social media and over-engagement with technology is causing a youth mental-health problem.
His topic last Sunday was “Is Social Media Bad for Children’s Health?”
Steyer cited the U.S. Surgeon General’s warning on social media impacts and his call for a national study on the effects of constant media on kids’ mental health.
“While social media may offer some benefits,” stated Dr. Vivek Murthy in May in his report, “there are ample indicators that social media can also pose a risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents.”
“Social media use by young people is nearly universal, with up to 95 percent of young people ages 13-17 reporting using a social media platform and more than a third saying they use social media ‘almost constantly,’” said the doctor. “With adolescence and childhood representing a critical stage in brain development, that can make young people more vulnerable to harms from social media,” said the Surgeon General.
“Social media is detrimental to children’s mental health and to our mental health” (as adults), said Steyer. “Social media is having a ‘tobacco moment’ in our society. And it is about time for this reckoning.”
“Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said that social media is a major contributor to our youth mental health crisis, and we are going through that mental health crisis right now,” said Steyer. “It is affecting many of us, as well. Social media is addictive and intentionally designed for maximum user engagement. It capitalizes on the most underdeveloped brains in our kids — 45 percent of teen girls say they are addicted to TikTok.”
“It is pathetic how little Washington has been willing to do about this, and they have maintained a golden fence around social media,” said Steyer. The result he noted is “loneliness, insomnia and depression in teens” and youth.
“We need to talk about children’s social, emotional and cognitive development,” said Steyer. “We need to change the status quo and to put kids first.”
“We must declare this as a public health crisis and frame it that way, and it’s non-partisan,” Steyer added. “You are up against the richest, most powerful companies in the world, so you have to be tough — educate kids in our schools and roll out curricula, which we are about to do with the Surgeon General’s Office. Town halls, school talks, media campaigns with athletes and celebrities are other ways to engage with experts.”
“We need to de-stigmatize this issue,” Steyer noted, adding that it is OK for children to seek mental health support on addiction to social media or the lower self-esteem it may cause from over-exposure to these media.
Common Sense is a California-based organization that reviews and provides ratings for media and technology, with the goal of providing information on their suitability for children.
Denise Tayloe, founder and CEO of Privacy Vaults Online (PRIVO) and an expert on kids’ privacy protection in Washington, D.C. agreed with Steyer.
“Ultimately, age matters. If children and their parents were better equipped to signal age-restricted services to these platforms — that a child is under the age of consent — a vast number of under-aged kids would have had a few more years to develop their digital skills, and their radar systems, and therefore would have been better able to enter the social areas of the internet.”
“This is not a single-product issue, or a gamers issue, or a metaverse issue,” she added. “It is an ecosystem of players in technology who need to listen to who is knocking on the digital door.”
Not all experts agree
Professor Candice Odgers, associate research dean and professor of psychology at the University of California at Irvine, however, does not agree that social media is a cause of mental health issues among adolescents and teenagers.
“Sometimes we find social media is associated with signs of depression, but it is a very tiny association,” said Odgers at the Aspen Ideas event. “If you follow kids over time — and we looked at 1,700 kids — we found there is more of an association with girls. Girls can be predicted to have adolescent and teen mental health problems that are exacerbated by sharing on social media.”
“There is not conclusive evidence,” said Odgers. “The Surgeon General is warning that social media is causing depression, anxiety, suicide, and I am also worried about the actual youth mental health crisis. I want to hear from these kids who want to seek mental health treatment and bring their voices into this conversation.”
“Social media use does not predict future mental health problems,” concluded Odgers. “I am always checking our assumptions against the data.”
The UC-Irvine researcher said there is just not enough data to support sweeping conclusions.
“We all care about kids, but we differ on where the causations might be” for youth mental health issues.