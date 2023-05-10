Ivan D. Neal — a longtime Indian River School District educator and administrator who has served as principal for schools including Selbyville Middle School — won 52.5 percent of the votes cast on May 9, earning the IRSD Board of Education set representing District 2. He bested newcomer and professional education consultant Michael Bellerose, who captured about 20 percent of the vote, and a former IRSD Board of Education member, Leo Darmstadter, who earned 27.5 percent of the vote.
Neal said he ran for the seat to bring his more than 37 years of experience serving within the IRSD schools and administration to the board.
“I graduated from UD in 1983, and my heart was to teach in our school district,” said Neal. “I started at Phillip C. Showell as a special-education teacher for one year. I was at Frankford Elementary, teaching fourth grade for 13 years. I did 14 years in the classroom and 23 years in administration for a total of 37 years.”
“I went through the IRSD interview process, and I only spoke with IRSD human resources, because I wanted to come home to my home district,” said Neal of his first job. “I graduated college in the middle of a school year, and I was able to substitute teach that spring. One of my principals said that he would bring me aboard at PCS, and he found me an opening.”
“After I left the classroom, my first assistant principal job was at Frankford and, due to enrollment declines, I was moved over to Selbyville Middle School in 1998-99, for one more year. I feel like I had a dream career. I was in the district I wanted, and I did the teaching positions I loved and then prepared myself for other opportunities. I would apply for the jobs when they came open and I was hired by the former IRSD board members for those positions.”
“I was principal at SMS for two years from 1999 until 2001. Then, there was a need for test scores to increase and they needed an administrator to really increase the test scores. The IRSD gave me an option to go to Phillip C. Showell and that was the principal’s dream. The motto at the school is: ‘The little school that is big on learning,’ and I created that motto. We won national Blue Ribbon awards, and I got a blue ribbon, too. The U.S. Secretary of the Department of Education provided me with the top administrator award. I stayed there six years, 2001-2007.”
Neal won the District 2 seat vacated by Rodney Layfield, who chose not to run for re-election.
Neal captured 266 votes of the just over 500 votes cast for three candidates in the school board election. Voter turnout was relatively low, as often happens for off-year school board seats, with just 4.7 percent (or 506) of the nearly 10,000 potential electorate voting.
Board of Elections representatives also noted that only one seat was contested in this election. Only voters living in District 2 were voting. There was no race in District 3, with incumbent Leolga Wright running unopposed. IRSD voters may check their nominating district by using the Indian River School District map at https://elections.delaware.gov/maps/school/2023/sussex/indian-river-overview.pdf.