Mountaire Farms, the nation’s sixth largest chicken producer, recently awarded 32 students with $2,500 scholarships to help them pay for college.
Children and grandchildren of employees, growers and grain suppliers are all eligible for the scholarships, which were announced recently. Winners received a certificate and a scholarship.
“We are proud of this program because it embraces everything that we care about — our employees, our growers, our grain producers and their families,” said Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms. “And these students have all demonstrated a commitment to their education, and to their communities, which we believe should be celebrated.”
Due to COVID-19, the annual luncheon that brings the recipients together wasn’t possible this year.
This year’s local recipients include:
• Estefania Samper Cruz is a graduate of Indian River High School and lives in Selbyville. Her father, Luis Samper, works as a further processing/scheduling manager for Mountaire Farms of Delmarva. She will be attending the University of Delaware.
• Thelma Godinez Gault is a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and lives in Bishopville, Md. Her mother, Maria Gault, works as the further processing superintendent at the Selbyville processing plant. She attends Salisbury University.
• Saray Lopez is a graduate of Indian River High School and lives in Frankford. Her parents, Yolanda and Serafin Lopez, work in processing operations in Selbyville. She attends the University of Delaware.
• Cameron Schweiger is a graduate of Sussex Technical High School and lives in Lewes. His mother, Angela Schweiger, is an IT applications manager for Mountaire. He will be attending the University of Delaware.
• Megan Smith is a graduate of Delmar High School and lives in Delmar. Her father, Douglas Smith, is the director of processing at the Selbyville processing plant. She will be attending school for political science.
• Cole Statler is a graduate of Sussex Central High School from Millsboro. His grandfather, Mack McCary, is a grower for Mountaire Farms. He attends the University of Delaware.
• Abigail West is a graduate of Indian River High School and lives in Frankford. Her parents, Mary Beth West and Fred West III, are grain producers and broiler growers for Mountaire of Delmarva. She will be attending school for agribusiness management.
Mountaire Farms is an agricultural food processing company providing work for almost 10,000 people at facilities in Arkansas, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. Mountaire Farms is described as “a privately owned, Jesus-centered company with a commitment to the communities in which our employees work and live.” For more information, visit www.mountaire.com or visit us on Facebook.