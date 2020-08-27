In the Indian River School District, all students’ first day of school will be Sept. 17. But most students won’t physically return to the school buildings until October, or even November.
At a special meeting on Aug. 19, the school board voted to bring students back a few grades at a time, from youngest to oldest.
“That allows students who are most in need of support to start in school with [minimal crowds]. Our youngest learners are the ones that really need the support of a teacher,” said Superintendent Jay Owens while presenting the new plan.
Older students will generally have a better handle on technology, so they will spend more time at home in remote learning, even if their family chose a “hybrid” model in the recent surveys.
“We’re never going to meet everyone’s needs with this. We understand that,” Owens said. “But this is our way to find some middle ground, for our staff, our community, and just try to get back in school as soon as we can.”
The plan only applies to the first quarter of the school year, and then the district will reassess.
Students in the hybrid model will physically return to school during the following weeks:
• Sept. 17: Prekindergarten, kindergarten and Grade 1 (although lessons begin for all IRSD grades)
• Oct. 5: Grades 2 and 3
• Oct. 19 Grades 4, 5 and 6
• Oct. 26: Grades 7 and 8
• Nov. 9: Grade 9
• Nov. 17: End of the first marking period
• Nov. 18: Grades 10, 11 and 12 (if Delaware remains in Scenario 2 of the governor’s education plan.
“This is called a hybrid model” but, apart from the ninth-graders, “there are no high school students that are going to be returning to the high school for other than remote learning for the whole first quarter with this plan,” IRSD Board Member Rodney Layfield clarified.
No student will be in school for more than two days each week. Those in eighth grade or younger will be split into two groups, who will either attend Monday and Tuesday, or Thursday and Friday. High-schoolers are being split into four cohorts, each attending school in person one day per week. Remote learning is done all other days a week.
Schools are still planning a schedule and need to contact hybrid-option families about which day their students will attend. At this time, the pandemic does not impact school choice.
Students will continue studying on Wednesdays, but buildings will undergo deep cleaning. Wednesdays will also be for professional development and lesson-writing, but not active teaching or lessons. Teachers will work in the building but can work from home on Wednesdays.
All of the above planning applies only to hybrid-model students, who may transition later to the remote option if needed. But, for the first quarter, families who chose 100 percent remote learning will always study from home.
“Students will be receiving grades, and attendance will be taken. We’re working specifically on what that would look like,” Owens said on Aug. 24. “Our instruction will be new, and it will be standards-based. … ‘Will it be review?’ No, we are moving forward with our curriculum.”
Safety and special services
“When we broke in March for the pandemic, we immediately turned to remote learning for our staff and finished out the school year … and rapidly shifted to planning for the start of the 2020-2021 school year,” Owens said.
This summer, nearly 50 people have met regularly in three “reopening” committees, which then merged to create IRSD’s reopening plan.
“We have been grounding ourselves in research to make sure the plan meets all requirements,” said new Assistant Superintendent Karen Brannard. “As you know, our priority is the safety of our students and staff. That is the foremost priority of this plan. And we also want to maintain a high-quality education with equitable outcomes and access for our learners.”
Although IRSD administrators and nursing staff helped draft the plan, it also has guidance from the Delaware Department of Education, Department of Health and the state epidemiologist.
All staff and students in grades PreK-12 must wear a cloth face covering while on school grounds, including buses, except during outdoor mask breaks. The IRSD will aim for the stricter 6-feet of social distancing between individuals. The board also discussed disinfection between bus routes and classes.
There is a section in the plan on well-being, including mental health for students and staff, as well as the continuation of meal service for all IRSD students, whether hybrid or remote learners.
Families of students with special-education supports will be contacted on an individual basis, to see how they can best learn and how to continue various therapies. Anyone with an IEP who is needing help this year is being encouraged call the IRSD Special Services Support Hotline at (302) 604-2121.
“We will be meeting with each individual family to come up with an individual services recovery plan. … We’re also going to be running Saturday camps” and making up any services that students have been missing for the past five months, said Judi Brittingham, director of special services.
Busing and laptops
The plan was announced after the district conducted a variety of surveys this summer.
The school year would have typically begun on Sept. 8, but now teachers will have seven more workdays to prepare for a totally new style of education.
Some parents will also need that extra time to learn the laptops and programs that their children will use at home. Videos and other tutorials will be released.
The district will prepare to lend laptops to students again, just like in spring, when buildings were first closed. But printouts will also be available to any family that needs a non-computer option — especially since reliable internet still isn’t available in every Sussex County home.
Transportation is still a sticky situation, since the buses in the northern part of the district are particularly tight.
With social distancing, a 48- or 72-seat bus may only carry about 14 or 23 students at a time, respectively.
“We do have some concerns whether we’ll have enough bus drivers. The slow roll-in will help. We’ll be able to see how many students are riding our buses,” Owens said. “We have encouraged parents that if they’re able to provide transportation, to do so.”
The district has also conducted wellness checks in an attempt to speak to or lay eyes on all children who haven’t been in contact with the district.
“This, to me, just makes a fair amount of sense, although is an ungodly amount of work that’s gone into this. … This has been rough,” said Board Member Donald Hattier, adding that he felt no decision would make everyone happy. “This is basically being done within the constraints of what the governor allows us to do.”
Now the teachers, families and community can start reviewing the plan. They can get the answers to ongoing concerns, and will probably have new questions — for instance, about vulnerable populations and childcare.
But there was “definitely a commitment to safety when this plan was put together,” concluded J.R. Emanuele, president of the Indian River Education Association staff union. Broadcast live by cell phone and microphone, he has been in regular contact with the superintendent and thanked the IRSD reopening committee: “The CDC guidelines were the top list at every single meeting, and the DPH recommendations.”
The reopening plan passed on an 8-1 board vote, with Board Member Gerald “Jerry” Peden Jr. being absent and dissent from Board Member Leo Darmstadter III, who later stated that his dissent was because he would have preferred students to return more swiftly, bringing the sixth- and ninth-graders back simultaneously, rather than spreading high-schoolers into November. Layfield also wanted IRSD to return students to school faster, if future circumstances allow.
IRSD posted the document “Reopening & Reimagining: A plan for a safe start” and other updates online at www.irsd.net/news. The new school calendar and handbook will also be posted online. Families can also call their child’s school for more information.
The next regular monthly meeting of the IRSD Board of Education will be Monday, Sept. 28, at Indian River High School at 7 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing are required for all attendees. Agendas are posted online at www.boarddocs.com/de/irsd/Board.nsf/Public.