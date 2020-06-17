As the academic school year ends, amid COVID-19, Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Berlin, Md., is experiencing an unexpected burst of joy as the recipient of a grant from the Charles D. & Mary A. Bauer Foundation, in the amount of $29,999.
The grant is intended for a capital improvement project, and the school’s faculty and staff had the opportunity to help decide what project would be best for its community. After narrowing it down to a few options, they voted, by a large majority, for a new playground and improvements on the existing one.
The grant application for $20,000 was sent in with the expectation that the school would know whether they would receive it by the end of March. In the meantime, all fundraising required for the application process was suspended because of the pandemic. But the school recently received notification from Bob Bauer that MBS was awarded the grant in the amount of $29,999.
“With this grant, we are able to begin and complete Phase 1 of our playground improvement project, a much-needed fence for the safety of the children, as the playground is located right alongside of the parking lot and driveway, and a new, non-toxic surface with some additional STEM activities,” MBS director of admissions and advancement said.
MBS principal Kathleen Manns said, “I feel blessed that this grant was awarded to MBS and that our children will benefit from it for years to come.”
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School is a pre-K3 through eighth-grade school located at 11242 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. For information about admissions, contact Evans at (410) 208-1600.