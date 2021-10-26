Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School recently hosted the Knights of Columbus Council #9053 for their Soccer Challenge. The event allowed students the opportunity to demonstrate what is considered by some to be the most important skill in soccer: shooting accuracy on the penalty kick.
Students compete within their own gender and age to progress from the local level to district, regional and state competitions. Once their scores are presented to the district level, some of the students may move forward to the next level.
The local Knights of Columbus council visited the school this year to share the special program as part of their “Faith in Action” initiative. In addition to the annual soccer challenge, they provide support to the school through donations of “time, talent and treasure.”
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School is a pre-K 3 through eighth-grade school located at 11242 Racetrack Rd., Berlin, Md. For information about admissions, contact Amanda Evans, director of admissions and advancement, at (410) 208-1600.