Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Berlin, Md., is busy preparing for the new school year with new principal, Trinette Stillman, at the helm. After an extensive search last spring, Stillman was named the fourth principal to serve at the school in its 18 years of operation. Her background offers the school a blend of experience to continue to grow in the community.
Stillman’s career journey began as “one of self-discovery and acceptance of change,” she said. “As with so many young people, I entered my undergraduate studies not knowing what I wanted to do with my life. I had a curiosity of the world and how things worked. I felt I was strong in science and math, so I pursued a package engineering degree from Michigan State University. After entering the work force, I expanded on my education and received a MS in business degree from Johns Hopkins University.
“As my career evolved, so did my family. I married my husband, now of 27 years, and had three beautiful children. At the time, I was teaching religion classes at my parish when the principal asked if I would join them as their financial manager. That was the beginning of my educational experience. From there I began teaching science and math classes while pursuing my teaching credentials from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wisc.”
Now, 22 years later, she said, “I continue to evolve in my career as I step into this new role. I’m proud to be a Catholic educator, and I’m excited to share my experiences with the MBS community.”
Leading the school into this next chapter, Stillman said she continues to gain a strong understanding of the vision and goals of MBS, which she said will enable her to help define the strengths and weaknesses, set future initiatives for growth and continue to enable its students to be high achievers.
When pulling together a team to work on any initiative, Stillman said, “I believe in setting clear goals and expectations. Allowing for open, safe discussions while exploring these goals is crucial and allows for varying perspectives. Listening and developing respect for others helps create a supportive community and will allow for the best outcomes while achieving the goals.”
“MBS is known for its dedicated teachers, who are empowered to utilize a STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, art and mathematics) approach in their teaching. In addition, we rely on our families and volunteers to bring exciting opportunities to our students. During this last year with Covid, it made it difficult to utilize this approach. We are hoping this year that we can further develop these initiatives,” stated Stillman.
On becoming a member of our community on July 1, she added, “One of the most amazing discoveries for me has been the welcoming atmosphere at MBS and the local community. Their desire to build a Christ-centered community that empowers their children to become lifelong learners and confident faith filled leaders is inspiring.”
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School is a pre-K 3 through eighth grade school located at 11242 Racetrack Rd., Berlin, Md. For information about admissions, contact Amanda Evans, director of Admissions & Advancement, at (410) 208-1600.